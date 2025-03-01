Matthews logged an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Matthews has a goal and 10 assists during his eight-game point streak, which he's kept alive with a single helper in each of the last three contests. His assist was timely Friday, as he set up Matthew Knies off a turnover for the game-winning goal. Matthews is up to 21 goals, 28 helpers, 173 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 44 appearances this season. A couple of injuries have hampered his ability to put up big numbers, but he's on track to finish above a point-per-game pace for the eighth year in a row.