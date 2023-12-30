Matthews scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 26-year-old superstar is as hot as any player in the NHL right now. Matthews has gotten onto the scoresheet in the last nine games he's played in, and over his last 12 contests he's erupted for an incredible 15 goals and 23 points. With a league-high 29 tallies through Toronto's first 33 games, he has a legitimate shot at becoming the first player to score 50 in 50 since Brett Hull in 1991-92.