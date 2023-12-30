Matthews scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 26-year-old superstar is as hot as any player in the NHL right now. Matthews has hit the scoresheet in each of his past nine appearances, though he is officially riding a five-game point spree because he missed one game due to illness. Over his last 12 contests, he's erupted for an incredible 15 goals and 23 points. He leads the league with 29 goals over 32 contests this campaign.