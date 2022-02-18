Matthews scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Penguins.

He extended his point streak to nine games and 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists). Matthews got on the board fast Thursday night when he took a long pass from T.J. Brodie and scored on a breakaway just 21 seconds into the game. The snipe tied Chris Kreider of the Rangers and Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers for the league lead. Everyone held their breath when Matthews went mouth-first into the crossbar at 6:41 of the third and left the game, but thankfully he did return. We suspect he'll be getting his teeth checked in the next day, just as a precaution.