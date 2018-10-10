Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Extends streak to four games
Matthews scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Stars.
Matthews first goal shimmered a bit of luck as he dished a cross-ice pass that deflected off a defender's skate and into the back of the net. His next was a beauty, as he received a pass from Kasperi Kapanen and fired a one-timer off his back foot and over Ben Bishop's left shoulder. It's been an explosive start for Matthews, who now has seven goals and three assists through four games.
