Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Facing charges in Arizona

Matthews is facing disorderly conduct charges in Scottsdale, Arizona after an incident in May, Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star reports.

The complaint states Matthews and a group of friends allegedly attempted to enter a female security guard's vehicle around 2:00 a.m. on May 26. It also alleges that Matthews was intoxicated. According to Bob McKenzie of TSN, the Leafs released a statement saying Matthews and the team are cooperating with the investigation but won't comment at this time.