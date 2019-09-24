Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Facing charges in Arizona
Matthews is facing disorderly conduct charges in Scottsdale, Arizona after an incident in May, Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star reports.
The complaint states Matthews and a group of friends allegedly attempted to enter a female security guard's vehicle around 2:00 a.m. on May 26. It also alleges that Matthews was intoxicated. According to Bob McKenzie of TSN, the Leafs released a statement saying Matthews and the team are cooperating with the investigation but won't comment at this time.
