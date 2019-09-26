Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Failed to inform team of incident

Matthews, who is facing disorderly conduct charges in Arizona following an alleged incident in May, failed to disclose the incident to the Maple Leafs, reports the Toronto Star. The team found out about it on Twitter.

"We obviously are disappointed," said general manager Kyle Dubas on Wednesday night. "Like I said, it's been a distraction, to the team and to everyone involved." Dubas was obviously upset, but credited Matthews for his sincerity in owning up to the incident. Matthews, who has been tearing up the preseason, admitted before Wednesday's game that not informing anyone on the team "was an error in judgement on my part." It seemed to affect Matthews on the ice for the first couple periods of the team's win over Montreal on Wednesday. His play was tight. The distraction will pass, but the situation is serious. And it has raised questions about his leadership.