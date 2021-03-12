Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over the Jets on Thursday.
He showed off his silky mitts in OT with a dazzling backhander high over Connor Hellebuyck's outstretched glove. In fact, Matthews hands were so fast that he pretty much paralyzed last year's Vezina winner with the move. It's definitely a SportsCentre play-of-the-week candidate. The sniper is leading the Rocket Richard race with 21 goals, seven of which have been game winners. Matthews leads the NHL in that category, too.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Lights lamp twice in Tuesday's loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scoreless but active in return•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Back at it•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Uncertain for Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Out again Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Game-time decision Monday•