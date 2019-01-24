Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Finds scoring touch again
Matthews scored his first goal in seven games in Wednesday's 6-3 victory over Washington.
You could see the joy and relief on this face as he yelled in joy. Matthews has been snakebitten since before Christmas and this goal was just his second in 14 games. Perhaps more importantly, he got the power-play monkey off his back -- this was Matthews' first marker with the man advantage in 14 contests. He heads off to San Jose for this weekend's All-Star festivities. Hopefully he can translate this break into a fresh start next week.
