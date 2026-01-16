Matthews scored a goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Matthews' hot January continued with this effort. He has eight goals and three assists over eight contests this month, though his minus-3 rating was his worst in a game since Dec. 20 in Nashville. The star center is up to 23 goals, 38 points, 156 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 41 appearances this season.