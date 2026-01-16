Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Finds twine in overtime loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matthews scored a goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Matthews' hot January continued with this effort. He has eight goals and three assists over eight contests this month, though his minus-3 rating was his worst in a game since Dec. 20 in Nashville. The star center is up to 23 goals, 38 points, 156 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 41 appearances this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores goal, assist Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Six goals on three-game streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Now top scorer in franchise history•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Massive four-point game•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ready to rock•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Nearing return•