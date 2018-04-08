Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Finishes season on 10-game, 14-point streak

Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

He finished the regular season on a 10-game scoring streak (seven goals, seven assists). Matthews delivered 63 points in 62 games, a pace that would have significantly improved on his 69-point rookie season. Next up, the postseason and a chance for Matthews to carry his team beyond the first round.

