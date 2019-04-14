Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Firing shots but not getting points
Matthews fired five shots, but was held off the scoresheet Saturday in Toronto's 4-1 loss to Boston in Game 2.
Matthews hasn't been a factor so far this series. He has eight shots, but no points in two games. And he has just one assist in his last six games overall. Matthews can be a beast, but he hasn't been able to assert himself agains the abrasive Bruins. There's still time, though.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: No points in last three games•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Has 12 points in last 10 games•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Sets new career high in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scoring binge continues•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Comes up big against Flyers•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Productive in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...