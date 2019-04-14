Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Firing shots but not getting points

Matthews fired five shots, but was held off the scoresheet Saturday in Toronto's 4-1 loss to Boston in Game 2.

Matthews hasn't been a factor so far this series. He has eight shots, but no points in two games. And he has just one assist in his last six games overall. Matthews can be a beast, but he hasn't been able to assert himself agains the abrasive Bruins. There's still time, though.

