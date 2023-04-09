Matthews scored a goal and added three assists in a 7-1 win over Montreal on Saturday.

Matthews got past Jake Evans at the top of the left face-off circle and shot high glove from the hash marks at 13:51 of the third. AM34 has 39 goals and 84 points in 72 games. It has his first four-point game in more than a year (Apr. 4, 2022). Matthews is rounding in elite offensive form at the right time, with the postseason about 10 days away.