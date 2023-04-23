Matthews scored his first playoff goal this season in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay in Game 3.

In a strange and rare twist, Matthews also fought Steven Stamkos in the third period after the Bolts' center started throwing punches. It was his first fight and the first time in NHL history that two 60-goal players had ever fought each other. Matthews had five shots, five hits and two blocks in the win, and now has five points, including four helpers, in three postseason games.