Matthews struck for a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Canucks.
It was his first goal in four games. Matthews took a feed from Mitch Marner on the right side of the high slot and got off a wicked quick-release wrister that went high glove side on Spencer Martin. He has seven goals and eight assists in 16 games this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Notches helper Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: First multi-goal game of year•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Starting to heat up•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Nets power-play goal Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Pots equalizer on power play•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Due for a goal breakout•