Matthews scored two goals in a 2-1 win over the Bruins on Saturday.
Matthews has scored in three straight games and has five goals (six points) in his past five games. The first goal came on a quick backhand play from around the post and past Linus Ullmark's blocker. The second was a power-play marker after William Nylander carried the puck around the net and found Matthews in tight. It was his first multi-goal game of the season.
