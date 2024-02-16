Matthews scored three goals in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

It was his fifth hat trick this season. Matthews scored three straight goals in 7:49 in the second period. He tied the game 1-1 with a wrist shot past Samuel Ersson's glove from the top of the left circle and quickly made it 2-1 when he one-timed a pass from Mitchell Marner at the right face-off dot while on the power play. Matthews completed his first natural hat trick late in the frame when he went high glove side through a screen. He's tied with three other Maple Leafs, including Darryl Sittler, for the team's single-season hat trick leader. And Matthews is one of only three players in the past 30 years to record at least five hat tricks in a season, joining Jonathan Cheechoo (five in 2005-06) and Mario Lemieux (six in 1995-96).