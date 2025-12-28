Matthews had a goal and two assists in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Senators.

Matthews stuffed in a rebound from the slot after Linus Ullmark juggled a point shot from Max Domi. The points snapped a four-game drought, and it was Matthews first three-point game of the season. Fans have been wondering Where's Waldo when it comes to their superstar, and perhaps the pre-Christmas firing of Marc Savard from the coaching staff will bring a spark to @AM34.