Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: First three-point game of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matthews had a goal and two assists in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Senators.
Matthews stuffed in a rebound from the slot after Linus Ullmark juggled a point shot from Max Domi. The points snapped a four-game drought, and it was Matthews first three-point game of the season. Fans have been wondering Where's Waldo when it comes to their superstar, and perhaps the pre-Christmas firing of Marc Savard from the coaching staff will bring a spark to @AM34.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: First multi-pointer in seven games•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Pace finally quickening•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Pots empty-netter•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Four-game, five-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: First goal since return from injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: First point since return•