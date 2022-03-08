Matthews scored a goal on seven shots and added an assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Matthews gave the Maple Leafs a 3-0 lead with his 40th goal of the season. He also assisted on a Michael Bunting tally in the third that stood as the game-winner. With seven goals and six assists in his last seven outings, Matthews continues to play a starring role in the Leafs' offense. He's collected 72 points, 239 shots on net and a plus-12 rating in 53 contests.