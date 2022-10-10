Matthews wired two power-play goals Saturday in a 5-1 preseason victory over Detroit.
He converted passing plays from Morgan Rielly and Mitch Marner on both goals; they were Matthews' only two snipes in three preseason games. He got off to a slowish start last season and will be looking to come out of the gates quickly against the Habs on opening night in Montreal.
