Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Blues.
Matthews' assist came on a set play in the face-off circle early in the first. If you can find footage of it, you'll see he had turned his bottom hand over at the dot, signalling a pull back was coming. But Matthews fooled Ryan O'Reilly and pounded a hard shot right at Jordan Binnington, who made the save but left the puck in the crease for Michael Bunting to drill it home. He then tied the game up 5-5 on the power play with his 25th goal of the season. Matthews has goals in four-straight games (five) and points in five straight (seven points).
