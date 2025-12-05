Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Four-game, five-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matthews scored a goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over Carolina.
Matthews finished a pass from Max Domi on a 2-on-1 that started in the Leafs zone when Matthews Knies intercepted a pass and sprung his linemates. The elite pivot is on a four-game, five-point streak that includes two goals and 16 shots.
