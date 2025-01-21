Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in 5-3 win over Tampa Bay on Monday.
Matthews scored for the fourth straight game (five goals), and it was his eighth in nine games (14 points) since his return from injury. And he also came close to pulling off a Michigan, too. Whatever injury Matthews was dealing with sure isn't affecting him now. You know what to do.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Logs shortie in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Points in 10 of last 11 games•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Nine points in last six games•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Eight-game, 12-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Record-setting game•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Supplies two more helpers Sunday•