Matthews scored a goal Saturday in a 2-1 overtime win over Tampa Bay in Game 6. With the win, Toronto took the opening round series 4-2.

Matthews scored his fifth goal of the postseason with a one-timer from the top of the right circle in the second period. He had called for the puck and T.J. Brodie obliged with a perfect pass from the left point. Matthews is riding a four-game, five-goal streak, and he has points (five goals, four assists) in all six of the Leafs games this postseason.