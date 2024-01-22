Matthews lit the lamp in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Matthews snuck in front of the net from the left-side wall and received a pass from Mitchell Marner that he snuck past Joey Daccord on the backhand for his 38th goal of the year. It opened the scoring for the Maple Leafs and Nicholas Robertson was able to provide the game winner in the second period for Toronto's 23rd win of the season. Matthews fired a total of five shots on net and had a plus-2 rating in 21:51 TOI. He is averaging two points a game during his four-game point streak (five goals and three assists) with 19 shots on net.