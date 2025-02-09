Matthews picked up an assist in a 2-1 loss to the Canucks on Saturday.

Matthews extended his point streak to four games (seven assists). He has gone six games without a goal, but it's not for a lack of trying. Matthews has rung up 27 shots in those six games. Overall, the superstar has 20 goals, 25 assists and 161 shots in 40 games this season. His shooting percentage remains depressed at 12.4, well below his 15.9 career mark and 18.7 from last season when he popped in 69 goals. Matthews will tickle twine soon enough -- he's too talented for this goalless streak to go much farther.