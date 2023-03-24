Matthews scored twice, including the game winner, in a 6-2 victory over Florida on Thursday.

Matthews opened the scoring early in the first when he took a pass from Mitch Marner and wired a rocket from above the left face-off circle past Sergei Bobrovsky. He made it 3-1 in the second when he took a pass behind the net, skated out in front and lasered a puck past Bob's glove. Matthews is on a four-game, six-point streak (three goals, three assists), and he has points in 10 of his last 12 games (eight goals, eight assists).