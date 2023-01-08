Matthews picked up a power-play assist Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
He wired a hard shot off the back boards that went straight to Mitch Marner, who stuffed the puck in for his 500th career point. Matthews is on a four-game, six-point scoring streak (two goals, four assists).
