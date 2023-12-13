Matthews produced two goals and two assists, with one helper coming on the power play, in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

He opened the scoring early in the first period on a delayed penalty call against New York, as William Nylander danced through the Rangers' defenders before feeding the puck to Matthews for a one-timer. Matthews then helped set up a couple Mitchell Marner tallies before potting his own second goal in the third. Matthews has four multi-point performances in the last six games after slumping through most of November, and on the season the 26-year-old superstar has 21 goals -- tied with Brock Boeser for the NHL lead -- and 32 points through 26 contests.