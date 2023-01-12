Matthews (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus Detroit on Thursday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Matthews continues to deal with a lingering undisclosed injury that could sideline him for a second consecutive contest. While there is no replacing a world-class talent like Matthews, the task will fall to John Tavares, who moves into the first-line role. For his part, Matthews hasn't produced at the same level that saw him lead the league in goals last year, recording 20 goals through the opening 41 contests which is only good enough for 19th in the NHL.