Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Game-time call Monday

Matthews is dealing with soreness and will be a game-time decision for Monday's contest with Vegas, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

The American superstar took the ice for Monday's morning skate, but lasted for all of seven minutes before making an early exit. Matthews has already racked up 10 goals and 18 points in 15 games this season, so if he's unable to go, his loss will be felt by the Leafs and fantasy owners alike. Whether or not Matthews is able to participate in the team's pre-game skate will be a good indicator of his status for the matchup with the Golden Knights.