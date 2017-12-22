Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Game-time decision for Saturday
Matthews (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's road game against the Rangers, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
The showstopping sophomore told reporters that he experienced "normal concussion symptoms" following his collision with teammate Morgan Rielly in a Dec. 9 contest against the Penguins; he's been out ever since, spanning six games. Toronto has four road games left on the docket before the calendar flips to 2018, and there have been rumblings that Matthews will return for at least one of those matches -- if not as soon as Saturday against the Blueshirts.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Will travel with team•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Doesn't practice with team•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Misses out on team practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Missing fourth straight Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Unavailable against Wild•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ruled out again Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...