Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Game-time decision for Saturday

Matthews (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's road game against the Rangers, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

The showstopping sophomore told reporters that he experienced "normal concussion symptoms" following his collision with teammate Morgan Rielly in a Dec. 9 contest against the Penguins; he's been out ever since, spanning six games. Toronto has four road games left on the docket before the calendar flips to 2018, and there have been rumblings that Matthews will return for at least one of those matches -- if not as soon as Saturday against the Blueshirts.