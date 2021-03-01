Matthews (wrist) is a game-time decision for Monday's game versus the Oilers, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

Matthews practiced Sunday, but he didn't take any hard shots and he didn't participate in line rushes. We likely won't know the final verdict on Matthews' status until warmups commence at 9:30 p.m. EST, and the Maple Leafs may not make a decision until he's evaluated after warmups. If Matthews misses a second straight game, John Tavares will center the first line.