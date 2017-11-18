Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Game-time decision

Matthews (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's road contest against the Canadiens, the Toronto Star reports.

The Maple Leafs have crafted a five-game winning streak despite the uber-talented Matthews being held out for the last four. He reportedly turned in his second full practice of the week Friday, but the star forward added, "Your feel for everything is coming back, but I'm still a ways off from where I was at." Consider setting your daily lineups as late as possible to account for a possible Matthews return Saturday.