Matthews posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

Matthews set up the first of Zach Hyman's two goals in the contest. The 23-year-old Matthews continues to lead the league with 21 goals, but he's also provided a solid 15 assists in 27 outings. His stat line is rounded out by 112 shots on net, 10 power-play points, 31 hits and a plus-8 rating.