Matthews put up an assist Thursday in Team USA's 6-1 victory over Finland at the 4 Nations Face-off in Montreal.

He played a quiet, effective game while his teammates, namely Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk, exploded offensively. Matthews rang the crossbar early that Juuse Saros saw on his blade and then didn't even flinch as the puck whistled by his ear. Matthews was jeered by the Montreal crowd, in part because of his uniform and part because of his NHL one. He'll deliver in this tournament, and his next chance comes Saturday against Team Canada.