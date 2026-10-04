Matthews scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Ottawa.

He showed off his silky mitts on a beautiful tip from a Morgan Rielly shot early in the second period to open the scoring for the Leafs. Matthews fired a team-high six shots in 21:50, second only in ice time to Darren Raddysh. The superstar has had a quiet start to the season -- this was his first point in three games. But he rang the post and had a jump in his step Saturday. Matthews is looking to rebound from an injury-riddled 2025-26 where he scored just 27 goals and 26 assists in 60 games. Right now, he's working on chemistry with new linemate Kirill Marchenko, a duo that could light up the league when they fully click.