Matthews scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Columbus.

Matthews continues to pack on the points this season -- he's on a three-game, four-point streak that includes two goals, both on the power play, and 15 shots. But he was blunt after the game when called to the podium to explain the team's third-period collapse: "It happened quick but it's just inexcusable, it can't happen..." said the captain. "I don't know, I don't know. It's obviously been a really rough stretch here but tonight, we should be embarrassed. It's not fair to the people who pay for tickets to come and watch. It's inexcusable." The Leafs are 0-8-1 in their past nine and without a win in November.