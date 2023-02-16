Matthews (knee) provided a goal and an assist in Toronto's 5-2 victory over Chicago on Wednesday.

Matthews' marker at 11:21 of the first period proved to be the game-winner. He improved to 26 goals and 55 points in 48 contests in 2022-23. The 25-year-old missed Toronto's previous five games because of the knee injury. Before that, he recorded eight goals and 13 points over 11 contests from Dec. 31-Jan. 25.