Matthews provided a goal and an assist in Toronto's 6-2 win against Colorado on Saturday.
Matthews' helper came on a Toronto power play. He's up to 18 goals and 42 points in 37 contests this season, including 14 points with the man advantage. Matthews has been a steady contributor all season with his longest scoring drought being a two-game slump from Nov. 23-25.
