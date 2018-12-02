Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Goal-a-palooza continues
Matthews tallied a power-play goal Saturday in a 5-3 win over Minnesota.
Matthews is a beast -- there's no other description that's good enough. He's played two games since his return from energy and he has three goals, including two on the power play, and added an assist. The remarkable part? Matthews has the same number of goals (13) as games played and while we don't expect him to keep that pace, we know you can't count against a generational talent like him.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Dazzles in return•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Officially activated•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Will play Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Awaiting medical clearance•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Still held out of rushes•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Closing in on return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...