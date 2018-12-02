Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Goal-a-palooza continues

Matthews tallied a power-play goal Saturday in a 5-3 win over Minnesota.

Matthews is a beast -- there's no other description that's good enough. He's played two games since his return from energy and he has three goals, including two on the power play, and added an assist. The remarkable part? Matthews has the same number of goals (13) as games played and while we don't expect him to keep that pace, we know you can't count against a generational talent like him.