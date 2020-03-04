Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Goal and assist in loss
Matthews netted a goal on five shots and dished an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.
The 22-year-old center's point streak is now at four games (three goals, three helpers). Matthews has a career-high 46 goals and 79 points in 67 appearances this season. He's added 275 shots, a plus-20 rating and 24 power-play points.
