Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Goal and assist in loss

Matthews netted a goal on five shots and dished an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

The 22-year-old center's point streak is now at four games (three goals, three helpers). Matthews has a career-high 46 goals and 79 points in 67 appearances this season. He's added 275 shots, a plus-20 rating and 24 power-play points.

