Matthews tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat to the Oilers.

Matthews opened the scoring 27 seconds into the opening period, burying a cross-ice feed from Mitchell Marner, before adding an assist on Morgan Rielly's tally in the second. The two-point effort snapped a rare two-game scoring drought for the 26-year-old Matthews. He's up to 34 goals, most in the league, and 50 points through 41 games this season.