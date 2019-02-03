Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Goal streak at three game

Matthews scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

He has now potted a goal in each of his last three games and has four points in that span. Matthews' is a fantasy beast -- his 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in just 37 games put hm among the NHL's best scorers.

