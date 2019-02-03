Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Goal streak at three games
Matthews scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.
He has now potted a goal in each of his last three games and has four points in that span. Matthews is a fantasy beast -- his 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in just 37 games put him among the NHL's best scorers.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Builds another streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Finds scoring touch again•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Happy with contract talks•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Struggling recently•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Sparks offense in loss to Avs•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ends brief goal drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...