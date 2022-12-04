Matthews picked up an assist Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

He had his three-game goal streak end, but his point streak stands at four games and seven points (three goals, four assists). And the assist really was gorgeous. Matthews had the puck on and off his stick in a split second, and he fed William Nylander for an electric goal in the second period. He had eight shots Saturday, but his shooting percentage of 10.7 percent is well below Matthews' career mark of 16 percent. With even average luck, he'd have six more goals. We expect things to get back to a regular pace soon. He's just too good for it not to happen.