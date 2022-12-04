Matthews picked up an assist Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
He had his three-game goal streak end, but his point streak stands at four games and seven points (three goals, four assists). And the assist really was gorgeous. Matthews had the puck on and off his stick in a split second, and he fed William Nylander for an electric goal in the second period. He had eight shots Saturday, but his shooting percentage of 10.7 percent is well below Matthews' career mark of 16 percent. With even average luck, he'd have six more goals at this point. Expect things to get back to a regular pace soon. He's just too good for it not to happen.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Keeps biting Sharks•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Starts run with hard wrister•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Gets 200th even-strength goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Nets second-period tally•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Okay to play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Leaves practice early Friday•