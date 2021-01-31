Matthews scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Edmonton.

It was a stunning goal -- he threaded the needle high over Mikko Koskinen's shoulder from almost the goal line. It was a perfect shot. But Oilers' superstar Connor McDavid scored two goals, including a gorgeous end-to-end rush, and added an assist. Connor may have won the night, but Auston stretched his goal streak to five games and he's on a better-than-60 goal pace.