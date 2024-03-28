Matthews (illness) is good to play Thursday against Washington, per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Matthews missed the morning skate due to the illness, but he won't end up being absent for a contest. He'll look to extend his five-game scoring streak in which he's provided four goals and 11 points. Matthews is also just one marker away from reaching 60 for the second time in his career.
