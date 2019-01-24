Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Happy with contract talks

Matthews is encouraged by the progress his agent is making on a contract extension with the Maple Leafs, reports Sportsnet.ca.

Matthews is set to become a restricted free agent on July 1, but the Leafs will have him inked long before then. "They're [agent and general manager Kyle Dubas] obviously talking and making some progress," said Matthews. "And that's great. I'm not really too worried or too focused about it." He has 20 goals and 42 points in 30 games, but is mired in a bit of a slump right now. Matthews has just one goal in 13 games, but hopes to snap that skating with Mitch Marner on Wednesday night.