Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Happy with contract talks
Matthews is encouraged by the progress his agent is making on a contract extension with the Maple Leafs, reports Sportsnet.ca.
Matthews is set to become a restricted free agent on July 1, but the Leafs will have him inked long before then. "They're [agent and general manager Kyle Dubas] obviously talking and making some progress," said Matthews. "And that's great. I'm not really too worried or too focused about it." He has 20 goals and 42 points in 30 games, but is mired in a bit of a slump right now. Matthews has just one goal in 13 games, but hopes to snap that skating with Mitch Marner on Wednesday night.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Struggling recently•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Sparks offense in loss to Avs•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ends brief goal drought•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Enters rare space in modern NHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Streak at five games and 10 points•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Closes game in overtime•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...